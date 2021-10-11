A statewide bandh will be observed in Maharashtra on Monday to support the farmers protest against the violence that broke out on October 3 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, reported The Indian Express. The Maharashtra government, which is an alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress, had announced the demonstration in solidarity with the farmers last week.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in violence during a protest against the Centre’s new agricultural laws on October 3 in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over the protestors. They have claimed the vehicle belonged to Ashish Mishra, the minister’s son.

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers



Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/57yOFikZLv — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

On Monday morning, Shiv Sena workers blocked a road in Mumbai’s Chembur area and another one on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway in Kolhapur, reported the Hindustan Times. The police detained the supporters.

At least eight Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport buses have been vandalised in Mumbai since Sunday night, a spokesperson of the bus network said.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday had passed a resolution expressing grief for the deaths in Lakhimpur Kheri. The state’s ministers had also observed silence in the Cabinet for two minutes to mourn the loss of lives.

After the meeting, state Irrigation Minister Jayant Patil appealed to people to participate in the bandh on Monday.

Congress leaders, including Maharashtra unit chief Nana Patole, will hold a sit-in demonstration at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. Patole said that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was an example of democracy being stifled.

Security measures have been increased in Mumbai due to the bandh on Monday, reported the Hindustan Times. The police said that essential services will remain open. “Local trains are operating on their regular schedule....” the police said in a tweet.

The police said it will ensure that no untoward incident occurs during the bandh and that strict patrolling will be conducted. Three companies of Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force, 500 Home Guards and 700 personnel from the local arms units will be deployed, reported the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, traders union Federation of Retail Traders’ Welfare Association said that they have changed their decision to not support the bandh after requests from the Shiv Sena and other party leaders, reported NDTV.

“...we have decided to keep shops closed till 4 pm in support of the bandh call by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (a name used for the coalition government)”, said Viren Shah, the chief of the traders body.

Earlier, the traders association had said it would not support the bandh as businesses were slowly going back to normal functioning after the Covid-19 shutdowns and that the strike would hurt their income.

“We have suffered huge losses for the past 18 months due to lockdown,” Shah told NDTV. “In middle of the festival season when customers have started coming out to shop, let us do our business peacefully. We appeal to the government to allow retail businesses to remain open. We hope that shopkeepers are not harassed or forced to remain shut.”

The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has cautioned against shops being forced to remain shut on Monday. “Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law and order situation, which is not our responsibility,” party leader Nitesh Rane said in a tweet.

The case

Ashish Mishra has been booked on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy, in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. He was arrested late on Saturday night in the case and a court has sent him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Three people who were in the vehicle had also died in the violence. Two of them were reportedly BJP workers while the third person was said to have been employed by Ajay Mishra as a driver.

On Saturday, farmer leaders called for a “rail roko” demonstration on October 18 to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Protesting farmers will also hold a “huge mahapanchayat” in Lucknow on October 26.

Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that protestors will stop trains between 10 am and 4 pm on October 18.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav demanded that Ajay Mishra should be removed from the Union Cabinet, and alleged that he was protecting the culprits in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.