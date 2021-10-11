India on Monday recorded 18,132 new coronavirus cases, which took the total number of infections in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic in January last year to 3,39,71,607. Monday tally’s was 0.18% lower than Sunday’s count of 18,166 cases.

The country reported 193 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the toll rose to 4,50,782.

On Monday morning, India’s number of active cases stood at 2,27,347 while the number of recoveries was 3,32,93,478. The Covid-19 recovery rate in the country was 98% – the highest since March last year.

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said the Covid-19 situation in India was under control but the people must not let their guard down, PTI reported.

“The fight against Covid-19 will go on in future because coronavirus is still amongst us,” he said. “Coronavirus is certainly under control but it has not gone away.”

India has administered more than 95 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses since the beginning of its inoculation drive in January.

“India is marching rapidly towards administering 100 crore vaccine doses,” the health minister tweeted on Sunday. “Get vaccinated quickly and encourage your friends and family to do the same.”

Globally, the coronavirus has infected over 23.78 crore people and caused over 48.51 lakh deaths since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, in Australia’s largest city Sydney, the Covid-19 lockdown was lifted on Monday after nearly four months, AFP reported.