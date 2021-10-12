A look at the headlines right now:

Expert panel recommends Covaxin for use in children aged two years to 18 years: The Drugs Controller General of India is soon expected to give final authorisation for use of the vaccine to children and teenagers.

Afghanistan’s territory must not become source of radicalisation and terrorism, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister made the statement while virtually addressing a G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan.

Centre to lift capacity restrictions on domestic airlines from October 18: Currently, airlines are allowed to operate up to 85% of their pre-Covid domestic flights.

‘Is forming WhatsApp group of Muslim students a crime?’ Umar Khalid’s lawyer asks court in Delhi riots case: Senior Advocate Trideep Pais was making arguments during a hearing of Khalid’s bail plea in a case related to communal violence in Delhi last year.

Three dead, over 600 shifted to relief camps as heavy rain lashes Kerala: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for nine out of the 14 districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

India’s retail inflation eases to 4.35% in September from 5.30% in August: Food inflation reduced to 0.68% in September, compared to 3.11% in August.

Some people see human rights violations in certain incidents, not in others, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that ‘selective approach’ of some citizens towards human rights violations could ‘harm India’s image’.

Petition against Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi police chief dismissed by High Court: The Centre’s decision to appoint Asthana to the post had violated a Supreme Court order, the plea said.

Five militants shot dead in two separate gunfights in J&K’s Shopian, claim police: The police claimed that one of the militant was involved in the recent killing of a civilian.

Government data shows 115 out of 135 power plants have coal stocks for less than a week: Some states have not cleared their dues to coal companies so their supplies have been disrupted, said Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar.