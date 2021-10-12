The big news: Covaxin gets emergency use approval for kids aged 2-18 years, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Modi said Afghanistan territory must not become source of terrorism, and the Centre said it will remove capacity curbs on domestic airlines.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Expert panel recommends Covaxin for use in children aged two years to 18 years: The Drugs Controller General of India is soon expected to give final authorisation for use of the vaccine to children and teenagers.
- Afghanistan’s territory must not become source of radicalisation and terrorism, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister made the statement while virtually addressing a G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan.
- Centre to lift capacity restrictions on domestic airlines from October 18: Currently, airlines are allowed to operate up to 85% of their pre-Covid domestic flights.
- ‘Is forming WhatsApp group of Muslim students a crime?’ Umar Khalid’s lawyer asks court in Delhi riots case: Senior Advocate Trideep Pais was making arguments during a hearing of Khalid’s bail plea in a case related to communal violence in Delhi last year.
- Three dead, over 600 shifted to relief camps as heavy rain lashes Kerala: The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for nine out of the 14 districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- India’s retail inflation eases to 4.35% in September from 5.30% in August: Food inflation reduced to 0.68% in September, compared to 3.11% in August.
- Some people see human rights violations in certain incidents, not in others, says Narendra Modi: The prime minister said that ‘selective approach’ of some citizens towards human rights violations could ‘harm India’s image’.
- Petition against Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi police chief dismissed by High Court: The Centre’s decision to appoint Asthana to the post had violated a Supreme Court order, the plea said.
- Five militants shot dead in two separate gunfights in J&K’s Shopian, claim police: The police claimed that one of the militant was involved in the recent killing of a civilian.
- Government data shows 115 out of 135 power plants have coal stocks for less than a week: Some states have not cleared their dues to coal companies so their supplies have been disrupted, said Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar.