The Indian government has withdrawn its October 1 order imposing a mandatory 10-day quarantine on those arriving from the United Kingdom, the Hindustan Times reported on Wednesday.

The development came after the UK had last week announced that Indian travellers arriving in the country will not be required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine from October 11 as long as they are fully vaccinated with a vaccine recognised by the British government.

“Based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines...stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival dated February 17, 2021, shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the United Kingdom,” Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said in a letter to states and Union Territories.

India had imposed the travel restrictions as a counter-measure after the UK included Serum Institute’s Covishield to its list of approved coronavirus vaccines but retained the 10-day quarantine period for fully vaccinated travellers from India.

Earlier, beneficiaries who received Covishield in the UK were recognised as vaccinated, while those who got it in India were not.

British officials had raised doubts about the vaccine certification in India. Both sides had maintained that talks were underway to resolve the deadlock.