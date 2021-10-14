India’s wholesale inflation eased to 10.66% in September from 11.39% in August, government data showed on Thursday. This marked the sixth consecutive month that the price rise indicator in wholesale markets has remained in double digits.

“The high rate of inflation in September 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc. as compared the corresponding month of the previous year,” the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

The data showed that wholesale inflation of food articles in September stood at -4.69%. However, the deflation was mainly on the back of vegetable prices, as the wholesale prices rose for cereals, pulses, milk, wheat, eggs, meat and fish.

Inflation in the fuel and power basket stood at 24.81% in September, compared to 26.09% in August. Inflation in crude oil and natural gas prices rose to 43.92% against last month’s 40.03%.

In the manufactured products segment, inflation stood at 11.41%.

On Tuesday government data showed that India’s retail inflation had eased to 4.35% in September from 5.30% in August. This was the fourth consecutive month that retail inflation showed a decline.