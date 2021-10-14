A look at the headlines right now:

India ranks 101 out of 116 countries in Global Hunger Index, behind Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh: India continued to remain in the ‘serious’ category of the index. Aryan Khan to stay in jail as court reserves order on his bail plea till October 20: The Narcotics Control Bureau told the court that the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan had been consuming drugs regularly for the past few years. Fuel prices rise again, diesel costs Rs 101.4 in Mumbai: The cost of petrol is more than Rs 100 in most of India. Congress links Centre’s move to enhance BSF powers to Gujarat drug haul, says ‘conspiracy is clear’: Political leaders in Punjab and West Bengal have also objected to the move to extend the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction in their states.

Fair probe into Lakhimpur violence is not possible till Union minister resigns, says farmer leader: Rakesh Tikait alleged that Union minister Ajay Mishra was influencing the Special Investigation Team’s inquiry into the case. Varavara Rao need not surrender before jail officials until October 28 in Bhima Koregaon case, says HC: The Bombay High Court will hear Rao’s plea seeking extension of his medical bail for another six months on October 26. India’s wholesale inflation eases to 10.66% in September from 11.39% in August: This is the sixth consecutive month that the price rise indicator in wholesale markets has remained in double digits. Three killed in Bangladesh violence after alleged desecration of Quran in Durga Puja pandal: A mob clashed with police in Chandpur district following social media posts about the incident at a pandal in Comilla.

Pakistan Airlines suspends flights to Kabul, cites Taliban’s ‘heavy handed’ interference: The insurgent group wants the airline to reduce the ticket price. At least 46 dead after fire breaks out in residential building in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city: Witnesses told the local media that they had heard a loud explosion before the fire.

