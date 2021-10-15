Navjot Singh Sidhu will continue to be the chief of the Congress’ Punjab unit, Harish Rawat, the party’s general secretary in charge of the state, said on Thursday, India Today reported.

The announcement came after Sidhu met Rawat and Congress General Secretary KK Venugopal in Delhi, more than two weeks after his resignation.

Sidhu had resigned as the Punjab Congress chief on September 28, just two months after being appointed to the post. However, the Congress leadership did not accept his resignation.

The Congress has been facing a political crisis in Punjab with just months to go for the Assembly polls. The elections are likely to be held in February or March.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh had stepped down as chief minister of the state on September 18 following differences with Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi became Punjab’s chief minister after that. Later, Sidhu quit as the party’s state unit chief as he was reportedly upset about the changes introduced by Channi in the Punjab Cabinet.

Rawat said on Thursday that the party will resolve its matters through talks, India Today reported. “Sidhu and Channi have spoken on all issues and some resolution will be reached soon,” Rawat said. “It is clear that Sidhu will continue as the PCC [Pradesh Congress Committee] chief and should strengthen the organisation.”

Rawat added that the Congress has given Sidhu the responsibility of strengthening the party, The Indian Express reported. “He [Sidhu] should do that work,” the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu said he had complete faith in Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

“Whatever decision is taken will be for the benefit of Congress and Punjab, I will abide by whatever they [the Gandhis] say,” Sidhu added.

He was reportedly disappointed after Sukhjinder Randhawa was given the home portfolio and made the deputy chief minister of Punjab. Sidhu was also upset about the inclusion of Rana Gurjit Singh in the Punjab Cabinet. Singh was allegedly involved in a sand mining scam.

Sidhu also wants to be chosen as the Congress’ next chief ministerial candidate for Punjab, an unidentified Congress leader told The Indian Express on Thursday.