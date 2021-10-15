The Delhi Police on Friday booked a doctor from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for allegedly raping his colleague during a birthday celebration on the premises on September 26, PTI reported. The accused doctor is absconding.

The Hauz Khas Police Station received information about the alleged rape on Monday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker filed a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) based on the woman’s complaint.

“During investigation, the statement of the victim was recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 CrPC [Criminal Procedure Code], and raids are being conducted at some hideouts of the accused,” Jaiker said. “Technical surveillance has also been mounted but the accused is still at large.”

The police made multiple attempts to contact the accused doctor, The Indian Express reported.

