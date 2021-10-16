Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede was using friends as witnesses during the investigation of the Mumbai cruise ship drug case.

“Can a friend of an NCB official be allowed to be a Panch [witness]?” he said in a tweet. “Is it legally allowed?”

On October 3, the NCB raided a party on a cruise ship, during which eight people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, were detained for possession and consumption of drugs. Malik had alleged that the NCB had given vague statements about the raid and even released a relative of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader within hours of detention.

On Saturday, on Twitter, Malik shared panchnama documents of the drug raid case in which Wankhede’s friend, Fletcher Patel, has been named as a witness. A panchnama is a document in which an officer records evidence collected from the location of a possible crime.

Here are the front pages of 3 Panchnamas where Fletcher Patel is a Panch. pic.twitter.com/NOMv5mv1CB — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

To prove that Fletcher and Wankhede are friends, he shared their pictures from a ceremony during Kargil Shahid Diwas.

Malik also shared an Instagram picture of Fletcher with a woman. Fletcher had called the woman “lady don” in the picture’s caption.

“The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede,” Malik said, according to NDTV.

This is Fletcher Patel pic.twitter.com/6LgYV4NIWd — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Fletcher Patel seen in this picture with someone who he calls 'My Lady Don'.

Who is this 'Lady Don' ? pic.twitter.com/epTRSopDcH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

Last week, Malik had alleged that a BJP leader, Manish Bhanushali, and a private detective, KP Gosavi, were part of the central agency’s raid. He had questioned whether the Narcotics Control Bureau had the authority to allow private citizens to take part in raids or to take their help for such operations.

The NCP spokesperson had also released two videos showing the purported involvement of the two men in the raid.

The spokesperson also alleged that the central agency has not seized any drugs from the cruise ship. “Photographs of so-called seized items are taken at the NCB’s office only and sent out as ‘media sources’,” Malik alleged.