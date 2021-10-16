A labourer from Bihar, Arvind Shah, was shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Srinagar city, the police said. Another labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Sagir Ahmad, was killed after militants opened fire at him.

“Areas have been cordoned & searches started,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.

#Terrorists fired upon 2 #NonLocal labourers in #Srinagar & #Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar #succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP #critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

#NonLocal labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was #critically injured in a #terror attack in Pulwama, also #succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/5q5TUQbRnl — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 16, 2021

Nine civilians have been killed in Kashmir in two weeks. Seven of the nine attacks have taken place in Srinagar. Three of the nine people killed were not native to Kashmir.

On October 7, two teachers were killed by gunmen in a school in Sringar’s Safa Kadal town.

Two days before that, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist in Srinagar and a vendor from Bihar were shot dead by suspected militants in the city. In Bandipora district, a taxi driver was also killed on the same day.

On October 2, two civilians were shot dead by suspected militants in separate attacks in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for six of the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir government has asked migrant employees not to leave the Valley, saying that security arrangements have been increased for them.

Last week, the All Kashmiri Migrant Employees Forum had written to Jammu and Kashmir’s chief secretary, saying that members of minority communities in the Valley were concerned about the militancy in the Union Territory.