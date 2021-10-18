Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and four others were on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted in the murder of Ranjit Singh, the former manager of the sect, NDTV reported.

Gurmeet Singh is already serving a 20-year term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail for raping two of his followers in 2002.

Ranjit Singh, the sect manager, was shot dead in Khanpur Kolian village in Kurukshetra district on July 10, 2002.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had suspected that he was behind an anonymous letter alleging that women followers were sexually exploited in the sect, according to a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Dera chief had then allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, the chargesheet added.

There are four other accused persons in the case – Dera Sacha Sauda manager Krishan Lal, shooters Jasbir Singh and Sabdil Singh and a man identified as Avtar Singh. Another accused man, Inder Sain, died in October last year.

Gurmeet Singh and the four others were convicted under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code by a special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana’s Panchkula city on October 8.