Battered by heavy torrential rains over the last few days, the Kerala government has decided to open the gates of several dams across the state to keep the water level in them below the danger level.

The state government has also constituted an expert committee to regulate the release of water from 81 dams across the state, The Hindu reported on Tuesday.

Two gates of the Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam district were opened on Tuesday early morning. Two shutters of the Idukki dam are scheduled to be opened at 11 am.

#WATCH | Kerala: Two shutters of Idamalayar Dam in Ernakulam dist opened for 50 cm each at 6 am today. Present water level of the dam is 165.70 m with the full reservoir level being 169 m & maximum water level being 171 m.



(Source: State's Dept of Information & Public Relations) pic.twitter.com/bDBa6mknS2 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2021

At least 35 people have died due to landslides and other rain-related incidents in Kerala since the heavy showers started on Saturday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The inclement weather is likely to continue as the weather department has issued a yellow warning, indicating severely bad weather, in 11 out of 14 districts of the state, till Wednesday.

The state government’s decision to form a committee to regulate the opening of dams holds significance as water released from them without proper preparation had proved to be a major factor in the devastating floods in the state in 2018, according to The Hindu.

This time, the committee has been asked to warn district administrations about opening of dam gates so that they can make arrangements to evacuate people to higher altitude areas or relief camps.

At a press conference on Monday, Kerala Revenue minister K Rajan and Health Minister Veena George said that a red alert has been issued for water level in 10 dams of the state, the Hindustan Times reported.

Later on Monday, the authorities opened the gates of the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoirs after the water level reached 94% of its storage capacity. The release resulted in an increase of 15 cm in the water level of the Pampa river.