Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo resigned as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday, over a month after he quit the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Supriyo submitted his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

“I shall always cherish the experience, enlightenment, knowledge and insight that I have earned as a Parliamentarian from this August House & the ‘Temple of Democracy’ of the largest democracy in the world,” he said in a letter addressed to Birla.

He also said that he will always remain indebted to the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda.

The formal resignation letter as per rules & a personal note of gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Sir

Supriyo joined the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on September 18. He had then announced that he would give up his Lok Sabha seat of Asansol.

He left the BJP after he was dropped as a Union minister from Narendra Modi’s Cabinet during a reshuffle in July.

On July 31, he said that he had quit active politics, but two days later, he announced that he would continue to work as an MP.