The attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are part of a conspiracy to damage the country’s relationship with India, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb claimed on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

Bangladesh has been witnessing a spell of violence against Hindus since October 13. Clashes had erupted following social media posts about the alleged desecration of the Quran in a Durga Puja pandal in Comilla district. The violence has led to six deaths, Al Jazeera reported.

The violence has triggered protests in India also. Deb, who leads the state sharing a border with Bangladesh, described the attacks in the country as “painful and concerning”.

“Indo-Bangla friendship is no less than an example to the world,” Deb said, according to The Indian Express. “These things [attacks on minorities] are being done as part of a conspiracy to damage that example. We are confident that the Bangladesh administration will take strict action.”

Deb claimed that a person arrested in connection with the violence had links to a “fundamentalist organisation”. “It is clear that these attacks are planned as part of a conspiracy,” he added.

On Sunday, Deb had spoken to the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka, Durai Swami, about the violence, the Hindustan Times reported.

“I am aware of the incidents that have happened in Bangladesh,” Deb had said. “I have full faith on the Bangladesh government and I am sure that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will take required action against such acts of fundamentalists.”

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had also said on the same day that the violence in Dhaka was pre-planned and aimed at destroying communal harmony.

“The people of Bangladesh are religious but not fanatics,” he had said. “We never allowed militancy and terrorism on the soil of Bangladesh. We contained militancy and terrorism through united efforts.”

