Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will soon launch his own new party and is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party if the farmers’ protest is resolved, his media advisor Raveen Thukral announced on Tuesday.

Singh had stepped down as the chief minister on September 18 amid a tussle with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. On September 30, he had said that he will quit the Congress as he felt “humiliated” by the leadership that had replaced him with Charanjeet Singh Channi. At that time, Singh had declared said he will not join the BJP.

However, on Tuesday, his media advisor said Singh will consider an alliance with the BJP and breakaway Akali groups ahead of the Assembly elections in the state next year.

“The battle for Punjab’s future is on,” Thukral said in a series of tweets, citing Singh. “Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who’ve been fighting for their survival for over a year.”

Singh said that Punjab needs political stability and protection from internal and external threats. “I promise my people I will do what it takes to ensure its peace and security, which is today at stake,” he added.