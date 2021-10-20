The Uttar Pradesh government is “dragging its feet” in the investigation into the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, according to Bar and Bench.

“We waited till 1 am last night for any filing [of status report],” Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said. “But we received nothing.”

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 during a protest against the three farm laws. Four of them were farmers.

The Supreme Court, in the previous hearing on October 8, had said that it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation of the violence.

However, the bench led by the chief justice said that an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation is not a solution because of the persons involved.

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been booked on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy, in connection with the incident.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over protestorswho were holding demonstrations against the Centre’s farm laws. They have alleged that the vehicle belonged to Ashish Mishra.

On October 8, the Supreme Court asked why the accused person had not been arrested yet.

“What is the message that we are sending?” the court had asked Uttar Pradesh. “In normal circumstances, if a 302 case [murder] is registered, what will the police do? Go and arrest the accused.”

The police arrested Ashish Mishra on October 9.

The bench had also seemed to be dissatisfied with the fact that the members of the Special Investigation Team constituted to look into the violence were local police officers from Lakhimpur.

The court asked the state to ensure that the evidence in the case is protected till the time another agency takes over the investigation.