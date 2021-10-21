The Haryana Police have registered a first information report against labourer Lakhbir Singh, whose mutilated body was found last week at a farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border, reported The Indian Express on Thursday.

Singh was charged under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The labourer was found tied to barricade in Singhu, a Delhi border village, on October 15. A group of Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, had claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported video. They had claimed that Singh had desecrated the holy book of the Sikhs.

Four people have been arrested in the case and sent to police custody. On Wednesday, the Punjab government formed a special investigation team to look into the case.

Unidentified officials told The Indian Express that the FIR was registered at the Kundli police station on October 17 evening based on a complaint by Balwinder Singh, the head of Nihang group. On the same day, two Nihangs from Balwinder Singh’s group had surrendered to the police for their alleged involvement in the killing of Lakhbir Singh.

Sonipat Deputy Superintendent of Police (law and order) Virender Singh confirmed that the FIR was registered. He said that an investigation is underway in the case.

Balwinder Singh said the Nihang group had filed a complaint against Lakhbir Singh for disrespecting the holy book of the Sikhs, reported The Tribune.

Meanwhile, Kharkhoda Assistant Superintendent of Police Mayank Gupta told PTI on Thursday that a SIT of the Haryana police was investigating the veracity of a purported video of Lahkbir Singh.

“This video was circulating yesterday [October 20] and we are working towards verifying the veracity of this clip in which the victim is heard telling the mob surrounding him that he was given Rs 30,000 by someone but for what purpose is not clear,” Gupta told PTI.

The police officer said that it was also not clear if Singh made the statement under pressure. He added that Singh was also heard sharing the phone number of a person with the people gathered around him.

The person, whose phone number Singh shared, has said he had nothing to do with the incident and had never been to Singhu, according to The Indian Express.

Gupta is the head of one of two SITs formed by the Haryana Police to investigate the killing. While the first team is focusing on the overall investigation, Gupta’s team is looking into videos being shared on social media.