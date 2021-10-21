The big news: Actor Ananya Panday questioned by anti-drugs agency, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC said farmers cannot block roads to stage protests, and police filed FIR against victim in Singhu killing case.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- NCB teams visit Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday’s homes in Mumbai: Panday was questioned for two hours at the anti-drug agency’s office. The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized Panday’s laptop and mobile phone and asked her to appear for questioning again on Friday at 11 am. Meanwhile, a Mumbai court extended the judicial custody of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan till October 30 in a drugs case.
- We are not against right to protest but farmers cannot block roads, says Supreme Court: A woman named Monicca Agarwal had filed a petition before the Supreme Court, saying that because of the farmers’ protest, it takes her much longer to commute from Noida to Delhi for work.
- Haryana Police file FIR against victim in Singhu killing case for allegedly hurting religious feelings: Lakhbir Singh, whose mutilated body was found last week at a farmers’ protest site at the Singhu border, has been charged under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code.
- Anti-terror watchdog FATF retains Pakistan on its ‘grey list’: The grey list refers to countries that are under increased monitoring. FATF chief Marcus Pleyer said that Pakistan has addressed or largely addressed 30 out 34 action plan items on its list.
- Toll rises to 64 in Uttarakhand rain-related incidents, over 10 people missing: The government said that property worth Rs 7,000 crore had been damaged in the rain. At least 104 people have died due to landslides and flash floods in neighbouring Nepal.
- Extortion racket related to Mumbai drugs case was being run from Maldives, Dubai, alleges NCP’s Nawab Malik: The NCP leader alleged that Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede was in Maldives when many Bollywood actors were also there during the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Dearness allowance for government employees hiked by 3%: The new rate will be applicable from July 1 and will benefit over 47 lakh employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. The decision is expected to cost the exchequer nearly Rs 9,488.40 crore per year.
- SC restores organised crime charges against accused man in Gauri Lankesh murder case: The Karnataka High Court had quashed the charges saying that no prior chargesheet had been filed to prove that the accused man was part of a crime syndicate.
- Police identify man who placed Quran at Durga Puja pandal sparking communal violence in Bangladesh: The neighbouring country has been witnessing a spell of violence against Hindus since then as rumours spread through social media that the Quran had been desecrated at the pandal in Comilla district.
- Booster dose of Pfizer vaccine 95.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 infections, shows study: The study is based on trials conducted on more than 10,000 people above 16 years of age. Meanwhile, India crossed the milestone of administering 100 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday.