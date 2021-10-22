Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a movie in New Mexico, United States, on Thursday, killing a cinematographer, reported Reuters, citing the police.

The incident happened during the shooting of movie Rust, the Santa Fe police said in a statement. The deceased person has been identified Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was working as the director of photography.

Joel Souza, 48, the director of the film, was also injured when the prop firearm was discharged by Baldwin.

The police said they have not yet filed any charges and were conducting an investigation.

Baldwin, 68, is a co-producer of the movie in which he plays the character of an outlaw named Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson has been convicted of an accidental murder, reported the BBC.

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer said he was sad about Hutchins death and “infuriated” that such an incident could happen on a movie set. “She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film,” he tweeted.

Hutchins had worked as the director of photography in Mortimer’s movie Archenemy.

Rust stars actors Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel, Variety reported.

I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vcdFqHsGA0 — Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) October 22, 2021

The International Cinematographer’s Guild said Hutchins death was “devastating news”.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event,” it said. “This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our guild’s family.”

In 1993, Brandon Lee, the son of the late actor Bruce Lee, had died after being hit by a bullet during the filming of a death scene for The Crow, reported AP. The gun used in the shooting was supposed to fire a blank round. But, a postmortem report said that Lee was hit with a bullet.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum had died after shooting himself in the head with a blank cartridge from a prop gun on the set of the television series Cover Up.