A man was thrashed at Delhi’s Singhu border on Thursday after he allegedly refused to give chicken free of cost to another person, reported ANI.

The injured person has been identified as Manoj Paswan, who works at a poultry farm, reported NDTV.

The Haryana Police said they have arrested a man from the Nihang community identified as Naveen Kumar. The Nihangs are an order of Sikh warriors, distinct in their blue turbans with their long swords and horses.

The incident came days after a mutilated body of a labourer identified as Lakhbir Singh was found tied to barricade in Singhu on October 15. A group of Nihangs had claimed responsibility for the killing in a purported video. They had claimed that Singh had desecrated the holy book of the Sikhs.

A first information report has been lodged in connection with Thursday’s incident. In videos shared on social media, Paswan said the attack happened when he was passing though the area carrying chickens. He said the accused had stopped him and demanded a chicken.

Paswan said he refused as he is answerable to the shopkeepers, who had a count of the chickens.

Now Manoj Paswan, a SC laborer, was thrashed and his leg was broken by a goon at Singhu border protest site.



His crime was that he'd refused to give him a rooster as the items were finished. pic.twitter.com/sHxX7X87Dn — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) October 21, 2021

Paswan said that he told Kumar to go to the poultry farm and buy the chicken directly from there.

“I even showed him the invoice slip as proof but just as I took it out from my pocket he noticed that I also had beedi, a type of thin hand-rolled cigarette, in my pocket which infuriated him and he attacked me,” he claimed, according to NDTV.