At least seven people were killed and twenty were injured in an attack on a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh on Friday, AFP reported. The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives at the Balukhali refugee complex in the Cox’s Bazar district.

The attack took place at the Darul Ulum Nadwatul Ulama al Islamia madrasa, which is part of the refugee complex.

Four people were killed on the spot, while three others died at a hospital. A medical professional with voluntary organisation Doctors Without Borders told AFP that some of the injured persons arrived at the hospital with “no arms, no legs or no eyes”.

Six of those who died have been identified as Mohammed Idris, Ibrahim Hossain, Azizul Hoque, Mohammed Amin, Nur Alam alias Halim and Hamidullah, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The local Superintendent of Police Shihab Kaiser said that one of the attackers has been taken into custody. The police have recovered a locally-made firearm, ammunition and a sharp weapon, Kaiser said. However, he did not say anything on the identity or affiliation of the attackers.

The official told The Daily Star that the killings took places in clashes between two groups. He added that the police are conducting raids in the camps to arrest those who were allegedly involved in the attacks.

The attack took place less than a month after the killing of Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah in Cox’s Bazar. His brother Habib Ullah had blamed militant group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army for the killing, according to Reuters.

However, the militant group had condemned Mohib Ullah’s killing and denied any involvement.