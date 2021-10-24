Two police officers and an Indian Army soldier were injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, PTI reported

A counter-terrorism operation has been underway in Poonch district for the last two weeks. So far, nine soldiers have died.

On Sunday, a joint search party comprising the police and the Army were taking a jailed Pakistani militant to Bhata Durian forest to identify a terrorist hideout, according to the news agency.

“When the team approached the hideout, terrorists again opened fire on the joint team of police and Army personnel in which two policemen and an Army jawan sustained injuries,” a police spokesperson said, according to PTI.

The militant, Zia Mustafa, was also injured. He is reportedly a member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Mustafa has been lodged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kot Bhalwal prison for the last 14 years, according to PTI. He was first arrested in 2003 on allegations of being the mastermind of killing of Kashmiri Pandits in Nadimarg village of Pulwama district in March that year, according to The Indian Express.

On Saturday, Mustafa was taken on a 10-day remand by the police to Mendhar in Poonch district from Kot Balwal jail from where he is alleged to have been in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba leaders in Pakistan.

The Army and the police could not take Mustafa out of the forest because of heavy firing, unidentified officials told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, injured police officers and the Army soldier were taken to a medical facility. “A fresh attempt will be made with reinforcements to neutralise terrorists and retrieve the injured Mustafa,” a police spokesperson said, according to PTI.