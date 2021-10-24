The big news: Made to sign blank papers, says Aryan Khan case witness, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A jailed militant was killed in a gunfight in J&K’s Poonch and Gautam Navlakha’s partner said the activist’s health has worsened in jail.
A look at the top headlines right now:
- Aryan Khan case witness says he was made to sign blank papers: The witness, Prabhakar Sail, identified himself as a bodyguard of a private investigator who was involved in Aryan Khan’s arrest.
- Jailed militant killed, two police officers and an army jawan injured in gunfight in J&K’s Poonch: The militant, Zia Mustafa, had been lodged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kot Bhalwal prison for the last 14 years. In a separate incident, a civilian was killed during a cross-firing between Central Reserve Police Force personnel and suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.
- Gautam Navlakha’s health has worsened in jail, not being allowed phone calls, says his partner: In a statement, Sahba Husain said that the Bhima Koregaon accused has been shifted to a high-security barrack in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja Jail.
- Reports say hundreds detained, some charged under PSA in J&K amid Amit Shah’s visit: Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir for a three-day visit on Saturday. Security was tightened in the Union Territory in preparation of his visit, with drones and motorboats of the Central Reserve Police Force used to secure operation.
- Fuel rates rise for fifth straight day, diesel price crosses Rs 100-mark in West Bengal: In Delhi, petrol cost Rs 107.24 per litre and diesel Rs 96.32 a litre on Sunday.
- Decriminalise possession of small quantities of drugs, suggests social justice ministry: It has suggested that those held with small quantities of drugs be given compulsory treatment instead of a jail term.
- Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra suspected to have contracted dengue, moved to hospital: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son had been in jail since his arrest in the case related to the violence that broke out on October 3.
- India records 15,906 new coronavirus cases, 2.5% fewer than Saturday’s count: Assam reported over 300 new cases for the fifth day on Saturday.
- Tripura Police provides security to over 150 mosques after allegations of vandalism: The state unit of the Jamiat Ulama (Hind) has alleged that the mosques and multiple localities dominated by Muslims have been attacked in the last three days.
- ‘China’s foray into Myanmar, Bangladesh is not in India’s interest’, says Bipin Rawat: New Delhi must engage more with its neighbouring countries to counter Chinese influence, Rawat said.