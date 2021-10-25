The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has launched an investigation after a SpiceJet flight landed at the wrong end of a runway at Karnataka’s Belagavi airport, The Hindu reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the aircraft landed at runway 26 instead of runway 8, which meant that it landed on the wrong end. The flight had originated from Hyderabad.

After the incident, the pilots reportedly flew the plane back to Hyderabad.

The DGCA will investigate what went wrong, and find out the persons responsible for the incident and ways to prevent it, the newspaper quoted a senior official as saying. The authority has issued notices to the two pilots, directing them to appear before it.

However, the newspaper quoted DGCA officers as saying that the incident occurred due to a technical error, and there was no chance of a mishap.

On Sunday, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline has derostered both the pilots pending an investigation, PTI reported.

The spokesperson added that the airline took action “immediately and proactively” on receiving information and notified the DGCA and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau about it.