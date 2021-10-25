The big news: NCB officer facing bribery allegations visits Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Dabur withdrew Karwa Chauth ad after MP minister warned of legal action, and Supreme Court sought reply on plea related to Central Vista.
- Aryan Khan case: NCB orders inquiry into bribery allegations against zonal chief Sameer Wankhede: On Sunday, a witness in the case had claimed that he had overheard discussions about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Wankhede. Meanwhile, on Monday, a Mumbai court rejected an application by the Narcotics Control Bureau seeking directions to prevent attempts to create hurdles in the investigation of a drugs case involving Khan.
- Dabur withdraws Karwa Chauth ad after MP minister warns of legal action: The company also issued an unconditional apology for ‘unintentionally hurting sentiments’.
- Central Vista project: SC seeks Centre’s response on plea against change in land use: The petitioner told the court that the government has proposed to modify plot one from ‘recreational’ to ‘residential’.
- After vandalism on ‘Aashram’ set, MP home minister says name of web series should be changed: Bajrang Dal members had on Sunday caused a ruckus on the set in Bhopal, and assaulted one person.
- ‘I will speak to people of J&K’: Amit Shah on Farooq Abdullah’s call for talks with Pakistan: The abrogation of Article 370 was done to put the erstwhile state on the path of development, Shah said.
- Punjab will approach SC if Centre doesn’t roll back notification enhancing BSF powers, says CM: Charanjit Singh Channi made the announcement after taking part in an all-party meeting in Chandigarh.
- NEET counselling will not begin till SC decides on validity of OBC, EWS quota, says Centre: Petitioners have sought quashing of a notification on the reservations in the all-India quota for medical courses beginning from academic session 2021-’22.
- Facebook’s algorithm led dummy user in India to fake news, hate speech within three weeks: Reports: Facebook had created the test account in February 2019 to study the impact of algorithms which determine the content that users see on the platform in India.
- Sudan military chief dissolves government in coup, prime minister, government officials arrested: Leaders from across the world criticised the military takeover.
- Covid-19: China says fresh outbreak of Delta variant infections could spread further: China has reported more than 100 cases of Covid-19 across 11 provinces in the last week.