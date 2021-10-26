Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Tuesday told the Bombay High Court that he has no connection with the witnesses in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, reported Live Law. The High Court will hear Khan’s bail plea shortly.

Khan said he has nothing to do with the accusations of extortion against the Narcotics Control Bureau and added that the decision on his bail should not be influenced by the allegations.

“I have nothing to do with the allegations and counter allegations that are currently on public/social media between Sameer Wankhede and certain political personalities, also have no connection or concern with Prabhakar Sail or (KP) Gosavi,” said Khan in an affidavit to the Bombay High Court before a hearing on his bail plea.

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, had claimed that he had overheard private investigator Kiran Gosavi talk about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to the anti-drug agency’s zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

Sail also claimed that soon after Aryan Khan’s arrest, he was made to sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the anti-drug agency’s office. Gosavi, also a witness in the case, has gone missing, Sail claimed in an affidavit on Sunday.

On Monday, the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed Khan’s bail, citing attempts to influence witnesses in the case, Live Law reported. It also accused Khan of having links to the members of an international drug network, according to Bar and Bench.

The anti-drugs agency also alleged Shah Rukh Khan’s manager seemed to have influenced a witness in the case, NDTV reported.

“Affidavit clearly names one Pooja Dadlani, manager connected to this applicant [Aryan Khan],” the NCB said. “It so appears that the said lady appears to have influenced such panch witness when the investigation is ongoing, such interference at the stage of investigation is a malafide attempt to ensure that the same is derailed and the quest of truth is obstructed.”

Also read: Why has Aryan Khan failed to get bail despite no drugs being found on him?

The Aryan Khan case so far

Khan and seven others had been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Khan has been in custody since October 8. On October 21, a Mumbai court had extended his judicial custody till October 30. However, the court had said that the extension in custody will not affect the hearing of his bail plea in the High Court.

Khan had been denied bail on two previous occasions despite his lawyers arguing before the court that no drugs were found in his possession during the raids.

However, on October 20, judge VV Patil of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances court had rejected this argument. He said that Khan knew that co-accused Merchant was carrying narcotic substances in his shoes at the party. Patil said that this amounted to “conscious possession”.

Patil also noted that WhatsApp chats retrieved from Khan’s phone showed that he was involved in “illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on [a] regular basis”.