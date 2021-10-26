Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday levelled a new set of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, citing a letter from an unidentified official of the agency, ANI reported.

Among other things, Malik alleged that Wankhede has been illegally intercepting mobile phones of some persons with the help of two people in Mumbai and Thane, PTI reported. Malik also claimed that Wankhede had sought call detail records of his family members from the police.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Malik claimed that a Narcotics Control Bureau official, who has been working with the agency for two years, had written to him about 26 cases in which Wankhede had not followed rules.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra minister had posted photos of the purported letter on Twitter.

“As a responsible citizen I will be forwarding this letter to DG [director general] Narcotics [Control Bureau] requesting him to include this letter in the investigation being conducted on Sameer Wankhede,” Malik said in a tweet.

Here are the contents of the letter received by me from an unnamed NCB official.

Narcotics Control Bureau Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters that he had seen the purported letter and will take necessary action in the matter, PTI reported.

Over the last few days, Malik has accused Wankhede of a number of wrongdoings related to his investigation in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case.

Last week, he had said that Wankhede was linked to an extortion racket against Bollywood actors that was being run from the Maldives and Dubai. On Monday, Malik alleged that the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal chief had produced a forged birth certificate to get his job under the the Scheduled Caste category.

However, Wankhede has denied the allegations.

On Monday, he had filed an affidavit in a Mumbai court claiming that he was under a “lurking threat of arrest as it does not suit some vested interests for conducting an honest and impartial investigation”.

He also contended that Malik was targeting him as he had earlier arrested his son-in-law Sameer Khan.

Wankhede and other officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau are also facing a vigilance inquiry in the drugs case, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an accused.

On Sunday, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, had claimed that he had overheard private investigator Kiran Gosavi talk about a Rs 18-crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to the anti-drug agency’s zonal head Sameer Wankhede.

Sail also claimed that soon after Aryan Khan’s arrest, he was made to sign on 10 sheets of blank paper at the Narcotics Control Bureau office.

Sail is the bodyguard of Gosavi, who was seen in a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the anti-drug agency’s office. Gosavi, also a witness in the case has gone missing, Sail claimed in an affidavit on Sunday.