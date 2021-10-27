Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that he will soon launch his new political party and contest all 117 seats in the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to be held next year, reported ANI.

“The name [of the party] will be announced once the Election Commission clears it along with the symbol,” he said at a press conference in Chandigarh. Singh claimed that “plenty of Congressmen” were going to join his party, The Indian Express reported.

On October 19, Singh’s media advisor Raveen Thukral had said that the former Punjab chief minister was hopeful about a seat sharing arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the Punjab elections.

The next day, the BJP had said that it was open to an alliance with Singh.

Singh had stepped down as Punjab chief minister last month amid a tussle with Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. On September 30, he had said that he would quit the Congress as he had been humiliated by the party leadership that had replaced him with Charanjeet Singh Channi.

On Wednesday, Singh also said that he along with around 30 other will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss the three contentious agriculture laws passed by the Centre last year.