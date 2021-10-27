The Udaipur Police in Rajasthan on Wednesday arrested a private school teacher who shared a celebratory post on WhatsApp following Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match, PTI reported.

The police had registered a case against the teacher, Nafeesa Attari, on Tuesday. Narpat Singh, the station house officer at Amba Mata police station in Udaipur, said that she was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Singh added that the police have invoked Section 153 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with assertions prejudicial to national integration, against her.

Attari was a teacher at the Neerja Modi School in Udaipur. The school terminated her after the management saw her post.

India played against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

Attari had posted a picture of the Pakistani team with a caption, “We won”, according to India Today. When a parent asked Attari if she supported Pakistan, she replied affirmatively.

Attari later released a video on YouTube apologising for her post. She said that she did not intend to hurt anybody’s sentiments.

“Someone messaged me and asked whether “you support Pakistan”,” she said. “As the message had emojis and it was environment of fun, I replied “Yes”. But, it doesn’t mean anywhere that I support Pakistan. I am an Indian and I love India. I love India as much as everyone else does.”