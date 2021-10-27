India on Wednesday successfully launched Agni-5, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.

The missile was launched around 7.50 pm, according to an official press release.

Agni-5 uses a three-stage solid fuelled engine, and is capable of striking targets at ranges up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, the defence ministry said.

“The successful test of Agni-5 is in line with India’s stated policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins the commitment to ‘No First Use’,” the ministry added.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation has developed the Agni-1 to 5 missiles, NDTV noted. Among other such missiles, Agni-1 has a range of 700 kilometres and Agni-2 has a range of 2,000 kilometres.

The corresponding figures for Agni-3 and Agni-4 are 2,500 kilometres and 3,500 kilometres respectively.