Three Kashmiri students were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra city on Wednesday for celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup match held on October 24, ANI reported.

Arsheed Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai study at the Raja Balwant Singh Engineering College in Agra.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had filed a first information report against the students on Tuesday for allegedly shouting pro-Pakistan slogans following the country’s victory. The students had also reportedly written posts on social media in support of Pakistan.

“[An] incident came to light that after match, anti-national remarks were made,” Agra City Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said, according to ANI. “We received complaint and FIR was lodged. They [the students] were arrested after probe.”

The three students were charged under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) and 505 (1)(B) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code, The Indian Express reported.

They were also booked under Section 66-F of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to cyber-terrorism.

On Tuesday, outsiders had entered the college in Agra demanding the arrest of Kashmiri students, The Indian Express reported. “They [the outsiders] said the college is a shelter for youths with separatist ideology, and made an attempt to ruin the college’s image,” the institute said in a statement.

The college will remain closed till action is taken against the outsiders.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have also filed complaints against two people in Bareilly and one each in Badayun and Sitapur districts for celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

Chief Minister Adityanath has directed the police to file sedition cases against those celebrating Pakistan’s win.

Following Sunday’s match, the Jammu and Kashmir Police also booked students and staff at two medical colleges in Srinagar for celebrating Pakistan’s victory. They face charges under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act, an anti-terror law, for allegedly “crying and dancing” while cheering for Pakistan.

