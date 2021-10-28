The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted bail to Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of former Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in an alleged money-laundering case, the Hindustan Times reported.

In October 2020, the Enforcement Directorate had accused Kodiyeri of being a financier of a drug cartel. The Enforcement Directorate investigations were based on the Narcotics Control Bureau’s inquiry into a drug racket in Bengaluru. However, Kodiyeri was booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate had also said that Kodiyeri’s business partner and drug peddler Anoop Mohammed had ensured funds for the racket from various sources.

The counsel for the accused, Guru Krishnakumar, said that the Narcotics Control Bureau could not find any involvement of Kodiyeri in the drug trade. He also said his client was unaware of his business partner selling drugs.

Since Kodiyeri’s arrest, he has spent a year in custody at the Parappana Agrahara prison in Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported.

His father, Balakrishnan, had to quit the position of Communist Party of India (Marxist) Kerala secretary after the Enforcement Directorate levelled allegations against his son, the Hindustan Times reported.