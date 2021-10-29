The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Twitter to remove objectionable content about the Hindu goddess Kali from its platform, PTI reported.

The court’s order was based on a petition claiming that the deity was represented in a disgraceful way by a Twitter user. The petitioner claimed that he had complained to Twitter’s grievance officer about the posts but no action was taken.

Twitter reportedly told the petitioner that the content did not belong to a category against which it takes action, according to PTI.

The Delhi High Court bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh told Twitter that it should respect people’s sentiments.

“You are doing business for public at large,” they said. “Their sentiments shall be given due importance... Why you should do things like this? You remove it [the posts]. You have done it in Rahul Gandhi’s case also.”

The court was referring to the tweet in which the Congress leader, on August 4, had shared a photo revealing the identity of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, murdered and forcibly cremated in Delhi.

Gandhi’s tweet was removed on August 6 and his account was temporarily locked a day later.