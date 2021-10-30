Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of Arthur jail in Mumbai on Saturday after spending almost a month there in connection with a drugs case, reported ANI.

Khan was granted bail in the case on Thursday by the Bombay High Court.

It was expected that Khan would be released on Friday but his bail papers did not arrive to the jail in time, reported NDTV. On Saturday, prison officials collected bail orders, including Khan’s, from the bail box at 5.30 am.

From Saturday morning, fans had gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home “Mannat” with “Welcome Home, Aryan” posters, reported NDTV. The actor’s car was spotted at the jail. However, Shah Rukh Khan did not leave the vehicle.

Aryan Khan was seen getting out of the jail and being taken to a car surrounded by security guards.

#WATCH Aryan Khan released from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail few weeks after being arrested in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/gSH8awCMqo — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2021

Khan and several others were detained the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.

During the raid, the agency claimed to have seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Actor Juhi Chawla has signed the bail bonds for Khan.

While granting him bail, the Bombay High Court imposed 13 conditions on him. These include not leaving Mumbai without informing the investigating officer, not indulging in similar activities, avoiding communication with co-accused or any person involved in similar activities and not talking to the media.

The High Court said the Narcotics Control Bureau can apply for cancellation of bail if any of the 13 conditions are violated.

During the bail plea hearings, Khan’s lawyers had repeatedly argued that no drugs were found in Khan’s possession. They had also claimed that the case against him was based on some irrelevant and old WhatsApp chats.

But the Narcotics Control Bureau had opposed the bail petition, claiming that there were attempts to influence witnesses in the case. The agency also claimed that there were links to the members of an international drug network.