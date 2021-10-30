Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Pope Francis in Vatican, a city-state surrounded by Rome, during his visit to Italy’s capital city to attend the G20 Summit.

“Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis,” Modi tweeted. “I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India.”

Modi and the pope reportedly discussed the coronavirus crisis, global perspectives and the maintenance of peace, according to PTI. This was Modi’s first one-on-one meeting with the pope.

The prime minister landed in Rome on Friday morning for the summit. After his arrival, he held a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council head Charles Mitchel.

Modi also met his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi in Rome.

“There was a discussion on climate change issues and also the discussion extended to some areas of regional and global interest, including the situation in Afghanistan, the Indo Pacific were discussed in both meetings,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

On Friday evening, Modi held a meeting with members of the Indian community in Italy.

Modi is scheduled to attend the G20 summit on Saturday. He is expected to discuss global economic and health recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and sustainable development with other leaders.