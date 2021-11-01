The big news: India sets target of net zero emissions by 2070, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court set aside Calcutta HC order imposing ban on firecrackers in Bengal, and four people got death sentence for 2013 Patna blasts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India will reach net zero carbon emissions by 2070, PM Modi tells COP26 summit: The prime minister noted that India accounts for only 5% of global emissions, although it has 17% of the world’s population.
- Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta HC’s order imposing total ban on firecrackers: The Supreme Court observed that the High Court should have asked parties to explain their stand before ‘passing such an extreme order’.
- Patna court sentences four persons to death for serial blasts ahead of Modi’s rally in 2013: The court sentenced five other convicts to jail terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment.
- Ladakh Police issue notice to Kargil activist for tweet about Tripura violence: On October 27, Sajjad Kargili claimed that houses and mosques of Muslims were being vandalised and burned in Tripura.
- Australia recognises Covaxin for travel as it eases border restrictions: The country said it had additional data to prove the efficacy of the vaccine against Covid-19.
- Akhilesh Yadav says he will not contest Uttar Pradesh polls next year: He also said that the Samajwadi Party had finalised an alliance with the Rashtriya Lok Dal for the elections.
- Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait warns of more protests if farm laws not repealed by November 26: Farmers will reach the border protest sites around Delhi by tractors and strengthen the areas with solid fortifications from November 27, he warned.
- Bhima Koregaon probe panel suspends hearings citing lack of ‘suitable accommodation’: The judicial commission’s lawyer said it was difficult to follow Covid-19 norms while working from the state information commission’s office in Mumbai.
- Madras High Court declares 10.5% reservation law for the Vanniyar community as unconstitutional: Petitions argued that the law had been passed with a political motive.
- Dabur had to withdraw Karwa Chauth ad due to ‘public intolerance’, says SC judge DY Chandrachud: The advertisement showing a same-sex couple celebrating the Hindu festival was pulled down after Madhya Pradesh home minister threatened legal action.