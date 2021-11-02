Counting of votes began on Tuesday for three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly constituencies across 14 states and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli. The bye-polls were held on October 30.

The three Lok Sabha seats where bye-polls were held were Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The elections were necessitated in most places after the legislators of the constituencies died.

Among the 29 Assembly constituencies where bye-polls took place, five were in Assam, four in West Bengal, three each in Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, two each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana.

According to the trends at 10.05 am, Trinamool Congress’s Subrata Mondal was leading against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Palash Rana by a huge margin of 51,773 votes in West Bengal’s Gosaba constituency. Trinamool Congress candidates were also leading in the Dinhata, Khardaha and Santipur seats.

The Election Commission’s trends from Assam showed that BJP was leading in Bhabapinur, Thowra and Mariani seats as of 10.05 am. The United People’s Party (Liberal) was leading in the remaining two constituencies of Gossaigaon and Tamulpur.

Telangana: Counting of votes for by-election to three Parliamentary constituencies in three states and 30 Assembly constituencies in 14 states underway this morning. Visuals from SRR College in Huzurabad, Karimnagar District. pic.twitter.com/1dCV2QSQlM — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

West Bengal

From West Bengal’s Khardaha seat, the Trinamool Congress fielded minister Sovadeb Chattopadhyay, who had given up his Bhabanipur constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The chief minister had lost the Nandigram seat to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Suvendu Adhikari in the state Assembly elections.

Assam

In Assam, elections in three seats were needed after Congress MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain and All India United Democratic Front legislator Phanidhar Talukdar quit their parties and joined the BJP. They are now contesting on a BJP ticket. Legislators of two other constituencies had died.

Andhra Pradesh: Postal ballots counting for State Assembly by-poll is underway at Badvel, Kadapa. pic.twitter.com/3PyZNOzNa8 — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Other states

In Telangana’s Huzurabad, the BJP had fielded former Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA Eatala Rajender, who had quit as a minister in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in June over land grabbing allegations.

Rajender was ahead of Telangana Rashtra Samithi’s Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a thin margin of 166 votes as of 10.15 am.

In Haryana’s Ellenabad, Indian National Lok Dal’s Abhay Chautala, who quit the party in protest against the farm laws, is looking to win back his seat.

Election Commission data as Chautala was ahead of BJP candidate Gobind Kanda by 478 seats, as of 10.15 am.

In Meghalaya, former footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh is contesting the election from Mawphlang on a United Democratic Party ticket.

Bye-polls were also held in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats in the state.

Election Commission data at 10.15 am showed that Lyngdoh was leading in Mawphlang against Congress’ Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem. National People’s Party’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem was ahead of Congress’ Highlander Kharmalki in Mawryngkneng.

West Bengal: Results of four assembly seats -- Dinhata, Khardaha, Gosaba (SC), and Santipur -- that went into bypolls on October 30 will be announced today; visuals from Dinhata College counting centre. pic.twitter.com/5NZgErIotN — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

In Rajasthan, Vallabhnagar Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and Dhariawad BJP legislator Gautam Lal Meena had died.

The latest trends at 10.20 am showed that Gajendra Singh Shaktawat’s wife Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat and Congress’ Nagraj were leading in both the seats.

In Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat, Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar was leading against BJP’s Gavit Maheshbhai by 6,250 votes, as of 10.20 am.

Kalaben Delkar is the wife of Mohan Delkar, whose death had necessitated the bye-polls in the Union Territory.

In Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Congress’ Pratibha Singh was leading against BJP’s Khushal Singh Thakur by a margin of 5.968 votes as of 10.20 am.

In Khandwa, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil was ahead of Congress’ Rajnarayan Purni by 11,524 votes as of 10.20 am.

On October 30, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Meghalaya Assembly constituencies with 80.62%, while the lowest was in Bihar’s Assembly seats with 50.65%.