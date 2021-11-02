United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has accepted his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson, happily accepted the invitation, said that he would plan his visit as soon as circumstances would allow,” he said.

The prime ministers discussed Johnson’s visit to India during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit that is taking place in Scotland’s Glasgow city. Johnson was scheduled to visit India on Republic Day in January, according to the Hindustan Times.

However, Johnson cancelled his trip in April during the devastating second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Modi and Johnson also discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in sectors like green hydrogen, renewable energy, clean technology, economy, and defence.

The need to control extremism and curb terrorism were also discussed during the bilateral meeting. “The meeting was short, but it did allow short exchanges on concerns that both our countries have on increasing radicalism,” Shringla said.

The Indian foreign secretary said that Johnson spoke about certain groups in India that needed to be “reined in”.

A statement released by 10 Downing Street on Monday said that the two leaders had agreed to strengthen cooperation on international issues, including the situation in Afghanistan.

“The leaders also discussed recent talks on a potential UK-India free trade deal, and the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to deepening trade, investment and business ties between our two countries,” the statement said.