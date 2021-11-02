The big news: Trinamool wins all seats Bengal bye-polls, NDA in Assam, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBI filed chargesheet against two Navy commanders, and Income Tax department seized properties reportedly linked to Maharashtra deputy CM.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Trinamool Congress wins all seats Bengal bye-polls, BJP and its ally in Assam: The Congress clean swept the three Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh and was leading in a Lok Sabha seat that went for bye-polls in the state.
- CBI files chargesheet against Navy officer for allegedly leaking classified information: Two retired Navy officers have also been named in two chargesheets filed by the central agency.
- Income Tax department seizes properties reportedly linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: The Income Tax department has not yet issued a statement on attachment of the properties. However, unidentified officials of the department told reporters that the action was taken under the Prohibition of the Benami Property Transactions Act.
- Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, announces name of his new party: The new party will be named the Punjab Lok Congress. In a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Singh said that he was deeply hurt by her conduct, as well as that of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
- As Virat Kohli’s 9-month-old daughter gets rape threats, Delhi women’s panel issues notice to police: Kohli’s daughter was targeted after he defended pacer Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to online abuse following India’s loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.
- Jammu and Kashmir BJP leader booked for asking his supporters to ‘skin’ Muslims alive: Vikram Randhawa demanded that the Indian citizenship of those who had cheered for Pakistan during the recent T-20 World Cup match be revoked.
- Kerala gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh gets bail from High Court: Suresh and seven others were booked under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act by the National Investigation Agency.
- Gurugram administration disallows namaz in eight places after ultimatum from Hindutva bodies: The administration said that it took the decision on the basis of “objection from local residents and resident welfare associations”.
- Petrol price rises for seventh consecutive day, cost of diesel remains unchanged: After the revision, petrol cost Rs 110.04 in Delhi and diesel Rs 98.42 per litre. Petrol is now being sold at Rs 115.85 in Mumbai and diesel Rs 106.62 a litre.
- At least 15 dead in two blasts near hospital in Afghanistan capital Kabul: The first explosion took place in front of the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital, while the second one occurred at a nearby area.