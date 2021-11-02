The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday terminated the services of a prison official and a school principal, citing concerns about “security of the State” as the reason.

Both the employees were terminated under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, which gives power to the president and governors to sack government employees without an inquiry.

The two persons who were dismissed are Feroz Ahmad Lone, a deputy superintendent of the Jails Department and Javaid Ahmad Shah, principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in the Bijbehara town of Anantnag district.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued numerous such orders in the past few months. On October 16, it terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani citing security concerns.

Islam had been working as a research officer at the government-controlled Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar.

On September 22, the government dismissed six government employees under Article 311 of the Constitution. While the orders did not mention any lapses or misconduct, officials had told PTI that the employees were sacked for allegedly having links with terrorists.

In July, the administration terminated the services of 11 government employees, including sons of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly providing information to terrorists. In May as well, three government employees were sacked.