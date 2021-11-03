Sam D’Souza, a consultant who is accused of having brokered a deal to help actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, has filed an application for anticipatory bail before the Bombay High Court, Live Law reported.

D’Souza’s name cropped up in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case on October 24. On that day, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the case, claimed that he heard private investigator KP Gosavi talk to D’Souza on the phone about a Rs 18 crore deal, of which Rs 8 crore was to be paid to Narcotics Control Bureau Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

Gosavi is also a witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case. He took a selfie with Aryan Khan inside the anti-drug agency’s office.

D’Souza, in his application before the High Court, has sought anticipatory bail and a notice of three days before any coercive action is taken against him.

On Monday, the consultant claimed that Gosavi told him that no drugs were found in Khan’s possession during the Narcotics Control Bureau’s raid on October 2, according to PTI.

D’Souza further alleged that Gosavi and Sail had been pretending that Wankhede had been in touch with them.

Aryan Khan drug case

Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested by the central agency after a raid on a cruise party off the coast of Mumbai on October 2. The agency said it had seized 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of mephedrone, 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and Rs 1.3 lakh from the ship.

Khan’s lawyers have repeatedly argued in courts that no drugs were found in his possession.

On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted him bail. The court, however, restrained him from speaking to the media about the case.

The High Court also directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one or more sureties of the same amount.