The big news: Centre cuts excise duty to reduce fuel prices, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: WHO approved Covaxin for emergency use listing after seven months, and Rahul Dravid was named the head coach of Indian men’s cricket team.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Petrol to get cheaper by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10 from tomorrow: The Centre said the reduction in excise duty is aimed at giving a further boost to the economy.
- Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin approved for emergency use by WHO: Emergency use listing is a procedure to approve vaccines and other products for use during public health emergencies.
- Rahul Dravid named head coach of Indian men’s cricket team: The former India Under-19 and A coach will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand that begins soon after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
- Conduct door-to-door Covid vaccination, dispel rumours, PM Modi tells officials: Narendra Modi held a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage.
- Delhi environment minister asks Opposition not to politicise firecrackers: Gopal Rai noted that Diwali is a festival that primarily involves lamps. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court asked West Bengal to ensure only green firecrackers are used.
- 25 new cases of Zika virus recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur: Till Sunday, the state government had destroyed 117 mosquito breeding points in 10 localities of the district.
- In Mumbai drugs case, consultant Sam D’Souza files anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court: He has also sought a notice of three days before any coercive action is taken against him.
- Taliban bans use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan: The insurgent group said that people will face legal action if they violate the order.
- India’s service sector expanded at fastest pace in a decade in October, shows survey: The monthly purchasing managers’ index increased from 55.2 in September to 58.4 in October.
- Islamic State claims responsibility for two blasts near Kabul hospital in Afghanistan: Several Taliban fighters were killed in the explosions.