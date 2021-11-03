A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Petrol to get cheaper by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10 from tomorrow: The Centre said the reduction in excise duty is aimed at giving a further boost to the economy.
  2. Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin approved for emergency use by WHO: Emergency use listing is a procedure to approve vaccines and other products for use during public health emergencies.
  3. Rahul Dravid named head coach of Indian men’s cricket team: The former India Under-19 and A coach will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand that begins soon after the ongoing T20 World Cup.
  4. Conduct door-to-door Covid vaccination, dispel rumours, PM Modi tells officials: Narendra Modi held a review meeting with districts having low vaccination coverage.
  5. Delhi environment minister asks Opposition not to politicise firecrackers: Gopal Rai noted that Diwali is a festival that primarily involves lamps. Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court asked West Bengal to ensure only green firecrackers are used.
  6. 25 new cases of Zika virus recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur: Till Sunday, the state government had destroyed 117 mosquito breeding points in 10 localities of the district.
  7. In Mumbai drugs case, consultant Sam D’Souza files anticipatory bail plea in Bombay High Court: He has also sought a notice of three days before any coercive action is taken against him.
  8. Taliban bans use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan: The insurgent group said that people will face legal action if they violate the order.
  9. India’s service sector expanded at fastest pace in a decade in October, shows survey: The monthly purchasing managers’ index increased from 55.2 in September to 58.4 in October.
  10. Islamic State claims responsibility for two blasts near Kabul hospital in Afghanistan: Several Taliban fighters were killed in the explosions.