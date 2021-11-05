Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city recorded 30 new cases of the Zika virus on Thursday, taking the tally of infections since October 23 to 66, the Hindustan Times reported.

This the highest one-day rise in infections in Kanpur since the city reported its first case on October 23.

The infections were reported outside the three-kilometre radius marked as an area of special interest by health officials, according to the newspaper.

Children are also among the 30 new Zika virus patients in Kanpur, according to The Times of India. All the samples had been sent for testing to King George’s Medical University in Lucknow and the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

The Zika virus is transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquitoes, which bite during the day, according to the World Health Organization. It can also be sexually transmitted. Symptoms of the infection include fever, rashes, headache and joint pain.

On Thursday, seven teams surveyed 350 houses situated in the areas in Kanpur from where the new infections were reported, the Hindustan Times reported.

Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh G Iyer also visited the localities. He said that medical and surveillance teams were conducting door-to-door sampling.

“People have been advised to check mosquito breeding,” the official said, according to The Times of India. “They have also been appealed to cooperate with the civic and health departments team in eliminating the breeding points and larvae of mosquitoes.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has been taking measures to eliminate mosquito breeding spots to control the Zika virus outbreak. Data till October 31, accessed by Scroll.in, showed that at least 12,729 households had been surveyed for mosquito larvae breeding. Breeding was detected in 296 houses.

The Centre had sent an expert team to Uttar Pradesh on October 25, two days after the state reported its first case of Zika virus.