Mukesh Ambani, family are not relocating to UK, says Reliance
A report had said that the Asia’s richest man was planning to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, his primary residence.
Reliance Industries Limited on Friday said a report claiming that the company’s chairperson Mukesh Ambani was planning to live in the United Kingdom with his family was “unwarranted and baseless speculation”.
“Reliance Industries Limited will like to clarify that the chairman and his family have no plans whatsoever to relocate or reside in London or anywhere else in the world,” the company said in a statement.
Unidentified people had told Mid-Day that Ambani and his family were likely to divide their time between London and Mumbai in the future. Ambani lives with his family at Antilia. The 27-storey building towers over swanky Altamount Road in Mumbai.
The newspaper had reported that the Ambani family was looking to make the 300-acre country club in Buckinghamshire, Stoke Park, their primary residence.
Earlier this year, the Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited had acquired the Stoke Park property at a reported price of Rs 592 crore.
In its statement, the multinational conglomerate said that the property was acquired to make it a premier golfing and sporting resort.
“This acquisition will add to the fast-growing consumer business of the group,” the statement said. “Simultaneously, it will also expand the footprint of India’s famed hospitality industry globally.”
Congress leader Gaurav Pandhi said that the situation was so bad under the Bharatiya Janata Party government that Asia’s richest man and his family were moving to London. “The hatred spread by BJP-RSS, vindictive politics and misuse of institutions is eating everyone up,” he said in a tweet.
