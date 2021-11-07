The big news: Heavy rain causes waterlogging, power cuts in Chennai, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: BJP strategised about state polls at meeting, and Nawab Malik alleged that NCB’s Sameer Wankhede was involved in planning to kidnap Aryan Khan.
A look at the headlines right now:
- More rain predicted in Chennai over next 48 hours, parts of city face power cuts: This was reportedly the highest amount of rainfall that the city had received in a 24-hour period since 2015.
- BJP discusses Assembly elections, farmers’ protest at national executive meeting: The party will set up booth committees in over 10 lakh voting centres and also employ micro-level mobilisers.
- NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was part of a plan to kidnap Aryan Khan, alleges Nawab Malik: The Maharashtra minister added that Bhartiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj was the mastermind of the plot.
- Delhi air quality remains severe, minister calls for an emergency meeting: The city’s air quality index on Sunday evening was 432.
- Government cannot use UAPA to suppress reporting on Tripura violence, says Editors Guild: The police have invoked the stringent law against over 100 social media users, including journalists, for posting about the unrest.
- Haryana enacts law to reserve 75% private jobs for residents: It will be applicable to work that pays up to Rs 30,000 as gross monthly salary.
- Srinagar court seeks police report on seizure of two-wheelers in city: The police had begun seizing the vehicles in October amid heightened security after civilian killings.
- Anil Deshmukh sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till November 12: The central agency had challenged a special court order that had sent the politician to judicial custody in a money laundering case.
- India records 10,853 new coronavirus cases, active infections lowest in nearly nine months: New Zealand recorded more than 200 coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic.
- State Bank of India’s branch in Mumbai puts up notice asking visitors to not wear burqa: The bank removed the notice after residents and social media users raised concerns about it.