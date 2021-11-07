A look at the headlines right now:

More rain predicted in Chennai over next 48 hours, parts of city face power cuts: This was reportedly the highest amount of rainfall that the city had received in a 24-hour period since 2015. BJP discusses Assembly elections, farmers’ protest at national executive meeting: The party will set up booth committees in over 10 lakh voting centres and also employ micro-level mobilisers. NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was part of a plan to kidnap Aryan Khan, alleges Nawab Malik: The Maharashtra minister added that Bhartiya Janata Party leader Mohit Kamboj was the mastermind of the plot. Delhi air quality remains severe, minister calls for an emergency meeting: The city’s air quality index on Sunday evening was 432. Government cannot use UAPA to suppress reporting on Tripura violence, says Editors Guild: The police have invoked the stringent law against over 100 social media users, including journalists, for posting about the unrest. Haryana enacts law to reserve 75% private jobs for residents: It will be applicable to work that pays up to Rs 30,000 as gross monthly salary. Srinagar court seeks police report on seizure of two-wheelers in city: The police had begun seizing the vehicles in October amid heightened security after civilian killings. Anil Deshmukh sent to Enforcement Directorate’s custody till November 12: The central agency had challenged a special court order that had sent the politician to judicial custody in a money laundering case. India records 10,853 new coronavirus cases, active infections lowest in nearly nine months: New Zealand recorded more than 200 coronavirus cases for the first time during the pandemic. State Bank of India’s branch in Mumbai puts up notice asking visitors to not wear burqa: The bank removed the notice after residents and social media users raised concerns about it.