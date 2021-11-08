The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday alleged that the Congress was indulging in nepotism after Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son-in-law, Tarun Vir Singh Lehal, was appointed the state’s additional advocate general, PTI reported.

Randhawa, who is also Punjab’s home minister, said that his son-in-law was appointed to the post on the state advocate general’s recommendation, News18 reported. He added that Lehal had practiced law for 12 years. “It is a contractual appointment for less than six months, not a permanent job,” Randhawa said.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha criticised Lehal’s appointment as Punjab’s additional advocate general, saying that only family members of Congress ministers and MLAs were getting jobs in the state where the party had a government.

“Congress is fulfilling its principal poll promise of ‘Har Ghar Naukri but with minor modification,” Chadha said in a tweet. “[Chief Minister Charanjit] Channi is essentially carrying forward Captian’s [Amarinder Singh] legacy.”

Channi = Captain + PR https://t.co/WCGVRWXSRe — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) November 8, 2021

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab Harpal Singh Cheema said that Congress was taking forward dynasty politics, News18 reported. “The AAP will raise this issue in the Assembly and seek answers from the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lehal defended his appointment to the post of the additional advocate general, saying that he had earned it based on merit and experience, PTI reported. “Being a son-in-law of somebody, if that is negative, then I do not know what to say,” said Lehal.

Along with Lehal, Mukesh Chander Berry was appointed as the advocate general of Punjab.