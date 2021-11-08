A civilian died after suspected militants fired upon him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday.

The police identified the man as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora district. Khan sustained critical injuries in the shooting in Borikadal area and was taken to a hospital, where he died, the police said.

The man worked as a salesperson at a shop owned by a Kashmir pandit, reported NDTV.

The police have registered a case and are conducting a search operation.

The incident is the latest in the spate of civilian killings in the Union Territory. On Sunday, militants had shot dead a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable near his home in Srinagar.

Last month, militants killed a total of 11 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir. The Resistance Front, believed to be an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for most of them.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned Khan’s killing. “Unfortunately Ibrahim is the latest in a series of targeted killings in the valley, especially Srinagar,” he said in a tweet. “May Allah [god] grant him place in Jannat [heaven].”