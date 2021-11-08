The big news: Another civilian killed in Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Tuesday, and the SC wanted former HC judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri inquiry.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar: The police have registered a case and are conducting a search operation.
- Heavy rain likely to continue in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, weather department warns of landslides: Three people have died because of the downpour in the state since November 6.
- Supreme Court wants to appoint former High Court judge to monitor Lakhimpur Kheri violence probe: The chief justice criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for not providing enough details in its status report on the police investigation into the violence.
- French publication Mediapart alleges new evidence of kickbacks in Rafale jet deal: Meanwhile, the Congress asked what is the secret deal between Italian defence company Finmeccanica and the Modi government.
- Witnesses cooked up statements in North East Delhi riots case, Umar Khalid’s lawyer tells court: The activist said that a witness in the conspiracy case was unable to classify his activities as acts of terrorism.
- Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district records 89 Zika virus cases: Seventeen children and one pregnant women were among those who have tested positive.
- India to buy one crore Zydus Cadila’s Covid shot at Rs 265 each: The needle-free applicator will be sold separately for Rs 93 per unit.
- BJP brands me ‘anti-national’ when I don’t support them, says Telangana chief minister: Telangana BJP president had demanded K Chandrashekar Rao’s resignation for saying that India was losing its land at Arunachal Pradesh borders to China everyday.
- Security at Mukesh Ambani’s home increased after two people ask taxi driver for his address: The driver told the police that the men had a large bag with them.
- Rappers Travis Scott, Drake sued after deaths, injuries at US concert: The complainant accused the performers of ‘inciting mayhem’ at the event.