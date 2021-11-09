The big news: Tamil Nadu shuts schools, colleges in 9 districts amid rain, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Punjab CM accepted Advocate General APS Deol’s resignation, and China will not attend the security dialogue on Afghanistan hosted by India.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Toll in Tamil Nadu rain rises to five, red alert for parts of state till November 11: The Madras High Court pulled up the Chennai civic body for flooding in the city.
- Punjab Cabinet accepts Advocate General APS Deol’s resignation: Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that he will resume working as the chief of the state party unit only if Deol was replaced.
- China says it will not attend Delhi meeting on Afghanistan due to ‘scheduling reasons’: China’s ally Pakistan had also refused to accept the Indian government’s invitation to attend the regional security dialogue.
- Farmers’ body announces daily tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that it will observe one year of the agitation on and after November 26 in a ‘massive way’ across the country.
- Rohit Sharma named captain for T20I series: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are among the names not to feature from the recently concluded T20 World Cup campaign.
- Four newborn babies die in hospital fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, CM seeks safety audit report: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the hospital, where the intensive care unit is located.
- Must balance defence and environment concerns while widening roads in Uttarakhand hills, says SC: The court was hearing an NGO’s petition that opposed Centre’s bid to broaden the roads for Army operations.
- Defamation suit by Sameer Wankhede’s father attempt to hide his son’s irregularities, Nawab Malik tells Bombay High Court: Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede’s father filed a police complaint against Malik, seeking a case under the Atrocities Act.
- Why is home ministry tasked with checking contribution of foreign funds to NGOs, asks SC: The court posed the question on petitions challenging the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act last year that have made the rules stricter.
- Kerala to discuss construction of new reservoir with Tamil Nadu in December: The two states have been caught in a dispute, as Kerala has cited structural problems with the 126-year-old dam.