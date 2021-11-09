A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Toll in Tamil Nadu rain rises to five, red alert for parts of state till November 11: The Madras High Court pulled up the Chennai civic body for flooding in the city.
  2. Punjab Cabinet accepts Advocate General APS Deol’s resignation: Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that he will resume working as the chief of the state party unit only if Deol was replaced.  
  3. China says it will not attend Delhi meeting on Afghanistan due to ‘scheduling reasons’: China’s ally Pakistan had also refused to accept the Indian government’s invitation to attend the regional security dialogue.  
  4. Farmers’ body announces daily tractor march to Parliament during Winter Session: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that it will observe one year of the agitation on and after November 26 in a ‘massive way’ across the country.  
  5. Rohit Sharma named captain for T20I series: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are among the names not to feature from the recently concluded T20 World Cup campaign.  
  6. Four newborn babies die in hospital fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, CM seeks safety audit report: The blaze broke out on the third floor of the hospital, where the intensive care unit is located.  
  7. Must balance defence and environment concerns while widening roads in Uttarakhand hills, says SC: The court was hearing an NGO’s petition that opposed Centre’s bid to broaden the roads for Army operations.  
  8. Defamation suit by Sameer Wankhede’s father attempt to hide his son’s irregularities, Nawab Malik tells Bombay High Court: Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede’s father filed a police complaint against Malik, seeking a case under the Atrocities Act.  
  9. Why is home ministry tasked with checking contribution of foreign funds to NGOs, asks SC: The court posed the question on petitions challenging the amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act last year that have made the rules stricter.  
  10. Kerala to discuss construction of new reservoir with Tamil Nadu in December: The two states have been caught in a dispute, as Kerala has cited structural problems with the 126-year-old dam.  