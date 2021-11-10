At least 11 people were burned to death and 22 were injured on Wednesday after their bus collided with a truck on Rajasthan’s Balotra-Jodhpur highway, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Both the vehicles caught fire after the accident, killing 10 people on the spot,” said Deepak Bhargav, Barmer superintendent of police. He added that one passenger died while being treated at the hospital.

Bhargava said some passengers could not get out of the burning bus, The Times of India reported. He said that there was a possibility of the rescue team finding bodies of more passengers.

The police said that the 22 injured people were being treated at Balotra hospital, according to the Hindustan Times. Eight of the 22 injured people were referred to Jodhpur hospital as they were critical.

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the highway, India Today reported.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the district collector to ensure that the injured people receive the best treatment.

बाड़मेर में हुई बस-ट्रक दुर्घटना के संबंध में जिला कलेक्टर, बाड़मेर से फोन पर वार्ता कर राहत-बचाव कार्यों के संबंध में निर्देशित किया है। घायलों का बेहतर से बेहतर इलाज सुनिश्चित किया जाएगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of those who died.

He announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the families. Modi added that people injured in the accident would be given Rs 50,000 each.